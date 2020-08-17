Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition unveiled

To celebrate the launch of the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, Aston Martin is launching a limited edition version of their DBS, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition .

They have also unveiled a new Aston Martin Vantage 007 Edition which pays homage to The Living Daylights movie.

No Time To Die will be released around the world in November 2020 and will feature no fewer than four iconic Aston Martin sports cars: the iconic DB5; the classic Aston Martin V8; the brand’s latest super GT, DBS Superleggera; and the exceptional Aston Martin Valhalla – the company’s forthcoming mid-engined hypercar.



The two special editions that celebrate the release of No Time To Die, each of which is being offered in limited numbers to buyers around the world from today, have been carefully designed and crafted by the experts in Aston Martin’s bespoke division: Q by Aston Martin. Aspiring to offer the ultimate in bespoke personalisation services, Q by Aston Martin delivers both carefully curated special editions such as these, as well as the opportunity for individual owners to embark on the creation of utterly individual sports cars via the Q by Aston Martin – Commission service.

You can find out more information about the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition over at Aston Martin

Source Aston Martin

