Aston Martin DBR22 unveiled

Aston Martin has unveiled its latest supercar, the Aston Martin DBR22 and the car will be shown off at the Monterey Car week,

The Aston Martin DBR22 is a design concept of Q by Aston Martin and it has a top speed of 198 miles per hour and a 0 to 60 time of 3.4 seconds.

Aston Martin has chosen the 2022 Monterey Car Week to unveil the spectacular DBR22 for the first time: A V12-engined two-seater coach-built design concept, celebrating the marque’s extraordinary bloodline of open-cockpit sports racers.

The creation of the DBR22 design concept, unveiled in California, is the latest in a long line of extraordinary projects expertly handled by in-house bespoke division, Q by Aston Martin, which this year celebrates a decade of building exclusive cars for the world’s most discerning customers. Iconic one-off commissions such as Aston Martin Victor, and low volume specials such as Vulcan – limited to 24 examples worldwide, and Vantage V600 – limited to just 14, are truly magnificent examples of these collaborations. It seems only fitting then, that the DBR22 design concept should also form the basis of a production reality example for an ultra-exclusive number of Q by Aston Martin customers.

By mating the classic art of coachbuilding with advanced materials and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, DBR22 is a perfect blend of design purity, engineering precision, heart-pounding performance and true passion. A perfect celebration of Q by Aston Martin and its limitless potential. All underlined by the knowledge it is one of the rarest Aston Martins in the marque’s rich 109-year history.

Source Aston Martin

