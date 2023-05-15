Aston Martin DB12 coming 24th of May

Aston Martin has revealed that the DB11 replacement is coming on the 24th of May, the car could launch as the Aston Martin DB12 or it may launch under another name, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the vehicle.

The supercar maker has released some teaser photos of their new DB sports car and some details about it, you can see more information on what Aston has planned below.

Final preparations are underway as Aston Martin plans to unveil a new generation of the legendary DB bloodline on 24 May 2023, a landmark date heralding the start of the ultra-luxury British brand’s next generation.

Core values of high-performance and ultra-luxury are spearheading Aston Martin’s next generation of sports cars, and this first model will be a stunning example of what’s to come. A generation that will see all Aston Martin models characterised by prodigious performance and pinpoint driving dynamics, seamless integration of advanced technologies and the sublime style and impeccable craftsmanship for which the brand has long been renowned.

This highly anticipated sports car will break free from the norms of the GT sector, creating a new category of one celebrating 75 years of Aston Martin’s iconic DB bloodline of exceptional hand-built British sportscars.

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin DB12 over at Aston Martin at the link below, we will have full details on the car when it launches on the 24th of May.

Source Aston Martin





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals