Aston Martin A3 Vantage Roadster celebrates the oldest surviving Aston

Aston Martin has revealed a new commissioned sports car called the Aston Martin A3 Vantage Roadster. The commissioned car celebrates 100 years of the A3, which is the oldest surviving Aston Martin sports car. The special Roadster was commissioned by the long-time dealer Aston Martin HWM. The vehicle will be shown off to the public for the first time later this month at the A3 Centenary celebration.

The 100-year-old A3 will be on hand at the event, along with the custom commission roadster. The car features a unique grille with a bright aluminum surround and black square mesh meant to resemble the retro look of the A3. The Roadster also gets an Aston Martin heritage badge which was used the time the A3 was launched.

Other touches include unique side fender panels that are fixed with a saddle leather strap. The car is hand polished and features unique bronze brake calipers representing the bronze detailing on the A3. The modern car rolls on custom 20-inch lightweight forged gloss black wheels. The interior has micro-perforated fluted seats along with heritage Aston Martin script. Aston Martin HWM is accepting orders now for the A3 Vantage Roadster, with only three examples being produced and pricing is unannounced.

