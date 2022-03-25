Astell&Kern AK UW100 headphones unveiled

Astell&Kern have launched their latest wireless headphones the Astell&Kern AK UW100. The headphones come with a 32-bit DAC, plus support for Bluetooth 5.2 and aptX™ Adaptive.

The Astell&Kern AK UW100 will give you up to 24 hours of listening time and they come with a charging case which can give you an hours playback with a 1 minute charge.

To realise the AK UW100 leading wireless performance, the next gen, high-quality aptX™ Adaptive codec is supported, expertly adjusting the bite rate according to the wireless environment it is operating to reduce latency issues (it supports up to 24-bit audio at a bit rate of 420kps). Support for the latest Bluetooth 5.2 provides greater range and a more stable wireless connection when streaming from a compatible device such as an Astell&Kern portable digital audio player, smartphone, tablet or laptop.

With an ergonomic and lightweight earbud design developed through countless simulations, the AK UW100 offers best-in-class passive noise isolation (PNI) to enable a truly immersive experience when listening to music in clamorous environments. Unlike generic Active Noise Cancellation that concentrates on blocking out low-frequency noise, PNI efficiently minimises unwanted ambient noise in the mid and high range.

