Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids expansion arrives next month

During April 2021 you can expect the first major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to drop. With a launch date of April 29, 2021 the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion takes players to Ireland and will be available to purchase separately or as part of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass.

Ubisoft will also be rolling out a new free update to the game in the form of the Ostara Festival. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and content in the Ostara Festival, a free update that is rolling out to the game.

“From 18th March to 8th April, the Ostara Festival is coming to Ravensthorpe. Enjoy the season of growth and rebirth by taking part in new quests and activities, such as an Egg Hunt and the May-Queen celebration, to acquire unique rewards. And discover the new “change appearance” feature (transmog) to change your gear’s look without losing your stats!”

