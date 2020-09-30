New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story trailer released

To whet your appetite for the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has released a new story trailer for the game providing more insight into the lives of sister and brother Eivor and Sigurd. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be officially launching on November 10th 2020 and will be available to play on the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles

“Become Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor’s clan must secure a future among the broken kingdoms of England. “

“During their journey, Eivor will come across the Hidden Ones, and face powerful figures including Saxon kings and the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, as well as a mysterious, growing threat to England’s destiny.”

Source : YouTube : ACV

