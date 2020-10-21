Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Seasons pass includes two DLC expansions

In preparation for the launch of the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game, Ubisoft have this week released more details about the games Season Pass and DLC content which will be made available after the game launches. The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two expansions in the form of : Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, together with an extra bonus quest, The Legend of Beowulf.

“Uncover the secrets of a mysterious ancient cult in Ireland, lay siege to the massive city of Paris in Francia, and discover the true story behind a monstrous legend. New epic adventures await you with the Gold or Ultimate Editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.”

“In Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla officially launches on PlayStation, Xbox and PC systems on November 10th 2020 and will be available to play on next generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series and S game consoles.

Source : Ubisoft : ACV

