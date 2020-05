Assassin’s Creed Valhalla cinematic trailer

Ubisoft has officially announced the next game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, sharing a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game that will be available to play in time for the holiday season of 2020. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 Xbox One, Google Stadia and next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

“In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla.”

Features of the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, game inlcude :

– WRITE YOUR VIKING SAGA–Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you. With every choice you make, from political alliances and combat strategy to dialogue and gear progression, you will carve your own path to glory.

– VISCERAL COMBAT SYSTEM –Dual-wield powerful weapons such as axes, swords, and even shields to relive the ruthless fighting style of the Viking warriors. Brutally decapitate your foes, vanquish them from afar, or stealthily assassinate targets with your hidden blade. Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in an Assassin’s Creed game.

– A DARK AGE OPEN WORLD–Sail from the harsh and mysterious shores of Norway to the beautiful but forbidding kingdoms of England and beyond. Immerse yourself in the Viking way of life through fishing, hunting, drinking games, and more.

– LEAD EPIC RAIDS –Launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England. Lead your clan in surprise attacks from your longship and pillage enemy territories to bring riches and resources back to your people.

– GROW YOUR SETTLEMENT–Construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customization, including a barracks, blacksmith, tattoo parlor, and more. Recruit new members to your clan and personalize your Viking experience.

– MERCENARY VIKINGS–Create and customize a unique Viking raider within your clan and share it online with friends to use during their own raids.

Source : Ubisoft

