ASRock AMD B550 motherboards announced

This month ASRock has introduce their new range of motherboards in the form of the ASRock AMD B550 motherboard series, created to provide “innovating features such as PCIe 4.0 to the mainstream.” The range offers a variety of options from entry level to premium, in mini-ITX, mATX and ATX form factors.

Intelligent 2.5GbE is featured on many ASRock high-end and mainstream B550 products for maximum network performance. It is ideal for home NAS streaming and backups, content creators, online gamers, and the high-end demands of enthusiasts by boost networking performance 2.5X over typical GbE home networks to enjoy a noticeably faster connectivity experience for gaming, file transfers and backups.

“We are seeing increasing user demands for flexible systems that perform well in a multitude of tasks from gaming to content creation more than ever before,” said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. “AMD is excited to bring the power of 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors and cutting edge PCIe 4.0 support to the mainstream users with our latest AMD B550 chipset. With a wide range of form factors, power delivery options, and designs from our partners at ASRock, AMD is confident these new B550 platforms will provide flexibility and power never seen before on a mainstream platform.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASRock, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. For full specifications and a complete range visit the official ASRock website.

Source : TPU

