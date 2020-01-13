ASRock Jupiter A320 mini PC

During CES 2020 this week ASRock has unveiled their latest mini PC in the form of the Jupiter A320 adopting the AMD A320 chipset to support up to 65 watts AM4 APU and dual-channel DDR4 memory. The new AM4 One Liter Jupiter A320 mini PC maybe small but has been created to provide “immersive computing power” says ASRock.

The Jupiter A320 mini PC features dual storages M.2 (2280) and 2.5″ inch SATA 6Gb hard drive, a total of 8 USB ports including 2 Type-C in the front panel and is capable of supporting up to 3 display outputs at the same time.Other features include a M.2 wireless module to offer a wider connectivity as well as support for optional DESH LAN and TPM for business security, which makes Jupiter A320 a great personal and enterprise desktop solution.

The A320-M motherboard supports up to 65 W AMD APUs, features dual SODIMM memory sticks support, includes 1x NVMe M.2 storage slot and 1x SATA. Video outputs include 2x HDMI and one D-Sub. Connectivity on the mini PC include 2x Type C and 2x Type-A in the front panel as well as 1x DisplayPort or 1x HDMI. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source: ASRock : TechPowerUp : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals