Armpal tabletop robot arm building game

By

Armpal

Armpal tabletop robot arm building game hits Kickstarter, offering an interactive tabletop game for any age. Armpal is a cross-age 3D wooden assembly tabletop game suitable for entertainment between 1-4 people, which could be perfect for either party games or family entertainment. ARMPAL can be used for multiple entertainment modes such as single-player entertainment, two-player battles, and multiplayer cooperation.

robot arm building game

“We designed quick-removable and replaceable head kits to expand the playability of Armpal. Based on the same set of control system and robot arm, we have designed three sets of components: manipulator caliper, excavator bucket, and magnetic crane.”

Source : Kickstarter

