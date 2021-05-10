SilentiumPC ARGB Controller and Nano-Reset Remote

SilentiumPC has this week introduced their new Nano-Reset Remote ARGB Controller making is available to purchase for €9, the big advantage of addressable LED backlighting (ARGB) is that each LED is managed independently. SilentiumPC has equipped the Nano-Reset Remote ARGB KIT controller with a wide variety of predefined operating modes. Enabling users to select one of 16 million colours in various combinations. Included effects includes a shimmering rainbow, constant illumination of a particular colour, slow, gradual colour change modes, quiet breathing and the impressive stroboscope mode.

“The setup is simple and requires the user to merely connecting the Nano-Reset Remote ARGB controller to a SATA power connector of the power supply and then plugging in the designated ARGB devices to the 2+1 pin connector. The remote control communicates using radio technology, and unlike the infrared versions, it does not require visibility of the remote control with the receiver. In addition to that, it is also possible to control the ARGB illumination by pressing the RESET button of the PC case after connecting the RESET 2-pin cable to the Nano-Reset Remote ARGB controller. The system remembers the last chosen lighting mode setting even after the PC was shut down.”

Source : SilentiumPC

