Frame.IoT Arduino compatible Wi-Fi development kit

Self-confessed passionate maker and technology enthusiast Joshua Perk has created the Frame.IoT an Arduino-compatible board built for your Internet of Things projects. The small development board is equipped with a variety of popular components built in which will be decided by the community. “Now you can focus on building something awesome (instead of wiring up the basics). “

Powered by the ESP-32, the Frame.IoT is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) enabled. We packed it with all the plug-and-play utilities you’ve come to expect — USB-to-Serial converter, automatic bootloader reset and Lithium Ion/Polymer battery charging circuit. Earlybird pledges are available from $29 or roughly £25 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020.

“To make it project-ready, we gave the Frame.IoT a microSD card socket for all your data logging/storage needs, a super powerful digital audio amp to stream audio over the internet and blast notifications, a 16-pixel addressable RGB LED ring to light up your project, a toggle that lets you choose to power your peripherals over USB or battery, and an unencumbered momentary push-button to trigger any action you choose. Not all projects are created equal. If your prototype doesn’t need some of the components built-in to the Frame.IoT — no worries! Each component is connected via jumper pins. Simply remove the corresponding jumpers and you’ll free up the I/O for anything you want!“

For more details For full specifications jump over to the official Kickstarter project page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals