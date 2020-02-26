RFLeo radio-equipped Arduino Leonardo development board

Arduino enthusiasts may be interested in a new thumb -sized radio equipped Arduino Leonardo development board created by Doug Lyon. What’s the video below to learn more about the small RFLeo which is equipped with an RF interface and provides an excellent foundation to create a remote HID interface.

“The RFLeo is the result of collaboration between student and professor. We saw a need for wireless communication using Arduino Leonardo, but found no viable solutions in the market. We are excited to bring you RFLeo to the Arduino community to open the possibilities of the Leonardo architecture with wireless communication -without the hassle of a cumbersome shield. We are inspired by the world of small form factor, plug and play devices. RFLeo is no exception: it may be small but it is powerful and great for DIY wireless HID devices.”

Early bird pledges are now available from just $12 or £10 and worldwide delivery is expected to start sometime around June 2020. For a complete list of all available pledge options for single and multiple RFLeo Arduino development boards jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

