Arduino IoT Cloud gets new Dropdown Widgets

The official Arduino developing team has this week announced new additions to its excellent Arduino IoT Cloud with the addition of new Value Selector and Value Dropdown Widgets. The Arduino Cloud has been specifically created to provide developers, enthusiasts and hobbyists and all-in-one platform that streamlines the development, deployment, and management of Internet of Things devices, projects and applications.

The Arduino IoT Cloud platform supports various hardware, such as Arduino boards, ESP32, and ESP8266-based boards, which makes it easy for makers of any skill to build connected projects with ease.

The new Value Selector and Value Dropdown Widgets simplify the task of creating a map between variable values and their real-world representations, providing users with greater flexibility and ease of use. With them, you can decouple the internal values of the variables in the sketch from the representation on the dashboard. This simplifies the code and prevents developers from updating the code if a change on the visible value is needed.

What makes Arduino Cloud stand out is its user-friendly and intuitive interface. This simplifies complex tasks and ensures that even those with little coding experience can use the platform. Moreover, the platform offers a low-code approach and a comprehensive catalogue of templates and examples that enable users to get started quickly.”

The IoT Cloud application of the Arduino Cloud platform allows easy management and monitoring of connected devices via customizable dashboards. This feature provides real-time data visualizations of the device’s data, making it easy for users to monitor and keep track of their devices. Plus, with the mobile app Arduino IoT Cloud Remote — available for Android and iOS — users can manage their devices remotely from anywhere.”

“The Arduino Cloud platform also offers a range of widgets, including switches, buttons, color selectors, status, gauges, maps, and a chart widget that allows users to plot the temporal evolution of one variable of one device. This rich palette of widgets makes it easy for users to build dashboards that suit their needs.”

For more information about the new Arduino Dropdown Widgets jump over to the official Arduino blog by following the link below.

Source : AB





