Arduino Day 2020 stream now available to watch

Over the weekend the official Arduino Day 2020 livestream took place providing oversight of what you can expect from the Arduino platform in the near future. If you are unable to attend to catch up on the news will be pleased to know the stream is now available via YouTube view at your leisure. Check out the streaming schedule below to learn more about what’s included in the four hour presentation.

“We’ll connect with community events from all around the world as well as hear from Arduino team members like Fabio Violante, Massimo Banzi, and David Cuartielles.”

“Arduino is an open-source electronics platform based on easy-to-use hardware and software. Arduino boards are able to read inputs – light on a sensor, a finger on a button, or a Twitter message – and turn it into an output – activating a motor, turning on an LED, publishing something online. You can tell your board what to do by sending a set of instructions to the microcontroller on the board. To do so you use the Arduino programming language (based on Wiring), and the Arduino Software (IDE), based on Processing.”

If you want to connect with the Arduino team or other community members, you can join the official Discord channel here.

Source : AB

