Arduino Cloud Games competition launches

The official Arduino team has announced their new Arduino Cloud Games service is now live and accepting signups, offering a new way to showcase Arduino projects. Arduino Cloud Games is structured around 5 different categories and there are 3 awards available for the most “creative, innovative, connected” Arduino projects with prizes taking the form of $1,000, $500 and $250 vouchers for the Arduino Store.

Winners will be announced as part of the Arduino Week celebrations. For a chance to win the completed project must be submitted by 11th March, 2022.

Submit your idea

You don’t even need to have your project built and ready to join in. Just pitch your idea, and the 100 most creative will be sent a free Oplà IoT Kit to incorporate into their projects. Your project idea must include use of the Arduino Cloud, and if you’re selected for a free Oplà IoT Kit, that must be included as part of your build. You’ve got until 23rd January, 2022, to submit your application.

Build your Arduino project

We’ll keep in close contact with all participants during the six weeks building phase of Arduino Cloud Games. The entire community is there to help you if you get stuck, and we want to do everything we can to help you stay on track and motivated! Your completed project must be submitted by 11th March, 2022.

“The games are similar in nature to an athletics event. Pick your specialty, enter the event, and go for gold!” Explains the Arduino team. For more information on the competition and the new Arduino Cloud Games service jump over to the official Arduino website by following the link below.

Source : AB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals