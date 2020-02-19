AAScan open source Arduino 3D scanner utilizes the power of your smartphone

Using the power of Arduino and utilising the camera and powerful performance of a smartphone QLRO has created a fantastic 3D scanner aptly named the AAScan. Check out the video below to learn more about the Android 3D scanner which is open source and fully automated.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I’ve designed my own 3D scanner! So, what’s different between this and many other designs on Thingiverse? First, it is minimalist. It only include minimum features that keep it functional. For comparison, check out this beautiful design by daveyclk. Second, it’s fully automated using the latest technology of Arduino and Android (And Linux if you count the computer). For comparison, this design by Bribro12’s: is minimalist, but is hand-driven. Here is my design. Once you’ve got everything set up, it will run on its own and no supervision is needed.”

Source : AB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals