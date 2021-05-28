Aragami 2 release date confirmed

Gina Campoy from Lince Works has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to confirm the Aragami 2 release date, of September 17th 2021. Aragami 2 is a third person stealth game where you play as an assassin with the power to control the shadows. “You are one of the last elite warriors of your kin, the Aragami. Victims of a supernatural affliction which corrodes the body and devours the mind, the Aragami control Shadow Essence”.

“Hello everyone! Today we’re so excited to announce that Aragami 2 is arriving to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 17. To mark the occasion, we’re also excited to shed some details on how Aragami 2’s three-player co-op evolves the ninja clan experience, along with some development insights.”

“Since Aragami 2 is a stealth game, we challenged ourselves to create a combat system with supernatural ninja skills, which also encourages stealth over brute force. We thought the best way to achieve this was to give our characters agile and skillful movement, which empowers subterfuge and stealth assault instead of a lot of strength. It also strengthens the exciting feeling of overcoming overwhelming odds.”

