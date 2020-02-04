LYNX-R1 6DoF standalone AR headset from $1499

The LYNX-R1 is a new AR headset designed by the French start-up Lynx who have created the first 6DoF standalone passthrough video AR headset, priced from $1499. The new AR headset has been specifically designed for “professionals” and includes passthrough technology. Making it different from other AR headsets currently available such as the Microsoft Hololens 2 which allows users to view the real world directly through its glass visor. Check out the reveal trailer below to learn more about the LYNX-R1 AR headset powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR-2 chipset.

Stan Larroque, from LYNX explained “after many months of silence and hard work, I will proudly reveal with my team LYNX: the first standalone headset for #MixedReality (AR + VR)”. The new headset promises “innovations in optics, hardware and ergonomics that will open amazing opportunities in all industries.”

Features and specifications of the LYNX-R1 AR headset include :

– Optics : 4-fold catadioptric freeform prism

– Resolution : Dual 1600×1600 [email protected]

– FoV/PPD : 90° (circular) /18 (with super resolution)

– Outstanding Optics

– Incredible Compute Power

– 6DoF • Compact Form Factor

The LYNX-R1 6DoF standalone AR headset is now available to preorder for just $150 and will start shipping out during the middle months of 2020.

Source : Lynx : Upload VR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals