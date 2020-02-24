Apple’s Safari wills stop accepting HTTPS certificates that are valid for more than 13 months

Apple has announced that its Safari browser will stop accepting HTTPS certificates that are valid for more than 13 months or 398 days and this will come into force later this year.

These HTTPS certificates are designed to ensure that your connection to a website are secure and many companies are using certificates which are valid for longer than Apple’s new restrictions.

For example websites like Microsoft and others are using HTTPS certificates which are valid for up to two years, so when these new rules come into force, Apple’s Safari will reject these websites.

This will come into force on Safari from the 1st of September 2020 and any website which is using one of these certificate that is valid for more than 398 days will automatically be rejected by Safari.

Source The Next Web

Image Credit: ID5

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals