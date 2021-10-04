Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro costs $570 to build

Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro retails for $999, the 13 Pro Max retails for $1099 and now we have some details on how much the handsets cost Apple to build.

According to a recent report by Tech Insights, the new iPhone 13 Pro costs Apple $570 to build, this is up slightly from the build costs on the iPhone 12 pro of $548.50. Of course both of these are estimated build costs on how much Apple spends building each iPhone.

We have completed the QTT cost analysis and estimate the sub-6 GHz iPhone 13 Pro A2636 has a higher build cost when compared to last year’s iPhone 12 Pro A2341 mmWave model. The increased total cost is due to the higher estimated costs for the A15 processor, NAND memory, the display subsystem price, and an increase in the main enclosure cost, which impacted the total Non-electronic cost. We also compared the new iPhone 13 Pro with the competitive sub-6 GHz Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G mobile phone (normalizing the NAND size to 256 GB).

Apple makes more profit on its iPhones with more storage in then, the top model iPhone Pro Max with 1TB of storage retails for $1599, which is $400 more than the 128GB model.

This years new iPhone 13 range are expected to be even more popular than last years iPhone 12 line up, the four handsets are now available to buy.

Source Tech Insights, MacRumors

