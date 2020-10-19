Apple’s iPhone 12 and 12 Pro up for pre-order at Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile has started to take pre-orders on the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets and prices for the handset start at £34 a month for the iPhone 12 and £47 for the 12 Pro.

Sky Mobile is offering a range of different contracts for Apple’s new iPhones, you can see some of the contracts available below.

Device Data allowance Price All based on Swap24 iPhone 12 (64GB) Pre-order: 16 Oct (1pm) Buy: 23 Oct 4GB of data *Double Data – usually 2GB* (Lowest monthly price) £34 a month (£28 for phone, plus £6 for 4GB data package) £0 upfront cost, unlimited calls and texts 20GB of data *Double Data – usually 10GB* £40 a month (£28 for phone, plus £12 for 20GB data package) £0 upfront cost, unlimited calls and texts iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) Pre-order: 16 Oct (1pm) Buy: 23 Oct 4GB of data *Double Data – usually 2GB* (Lowest monthly price) £41 a month (£35 for phone, plus £6 for 4GB data package) £0 upfront cost, unlimited calls and texts 20GB of data *Double Data – usually 10GB* £47 a month (£35 for phone, plus £12 for 20GB data package) £0 upfront cost, unlimited calls and texts iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) Pre-order: 6 Nov Buy: 13 Nov 4GB of data *Double Data – usually 2GB* (Lowest monthly price) £30 a month (£24 for phone, plus £6 for 4GB data package) £0 upfront cost, unlimited calls and texts 20GB of data *Double Data – usually 10GB* £36 a month (£24 for phone, plus £12 for 20GB data package) £0 upfront cost, unlimited calls and texts iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) Pre-order: 6 Nov Buy: 13 Nov 4GB of data *Double Data – usually 2GB* (Lowest monthly price) £45 a month (£39 for phone, plus £6 for 4GB data package) £0 upfront cost, unlimited calls and texts 20GB of data *Double Data – usually 10GB* £51 a month (£39 for phone, plus £12 for 20GB data package) £0 upfront cost, unlimited calls and texts

Apple’s new iPhones will go on sale this Friday the 23rd of October, you can find out more details about the handsets over at Sky Mobile at the link below.

Source Sky Mobile

