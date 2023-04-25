Apple wins appeal in Epic lawsuit

Apple and Epic have been engaged in a number of lawsuits over the last few years, it all started when Epic’s massively popular Fortnite was removed from the app store for breaking Apple’s rules.

Epic then sued Apple and the court cases have been going on for the last few years, Apple won the latest case, this was an appeal brought by Epic and Apple has won this case as it did with the previous cases. Apple has now released an official statement about the judgment, you can see more details on this below.

Today’s decision reaffirms Apple’s resounding victory in this case, with nine of ten claims having been decided in Apple’s favor. For the second time in two years, a federal court has ruled that Apple abides by antitrust laws at the state and federal levels. The App Store continues to promote competition, drive innovation, and expand opportunity, and we’re proud of its profound contributions to both users and developers around the world. We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling on the one remaining claim under state law and are considering further review.

It is not clear as yet what Epic plans to do next with regards to the lawsuit, Apple is expected to offer to allow sideloading of apps on the iPhone and iPad with the release of iOSD 17, this would allow Epic another way to get its games on Apple devices without going back to the app store. Apple is going to introduce these changes to comply with new European laws, which are not related to this case.

Source TechCrunch





