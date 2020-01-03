Apple will appear at CES 2020 next week with HomeKit

Apple has not been at CES for some time, the last time was back in 1992 and according to a recent report they will be there at CES 2020 next week.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who has revealed that Apple will be promoting their HomeKit at this years CES.

As well as promoting HomeKit Apple’s Jane Hovarth will be discussing privacy at a consumer privacy panel on the 7th of January.

Apple will not be announcing any new devices at this years Consumer Electronics show, instead they will be promoting their HomeKit software which is used for home automation and more. HomeKit is built into Apple’s iOS platform and the company recently launched an open source version of their software.

Source Bloomberg

