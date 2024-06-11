Apple watchOS 11 Fitness Features Revealed

Apple has recently unveiled a comprehensive suite of new features for watchOS 11 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). This update focuses on both fitness and non-fitness enhancements, aiming to significantly improve the user experience through detailed fitness tracking, enhanced mapping capabilities, and greater customization options. The video below from DC Rainmaker walks us through the new fitness features coming to the iPhone with watchOS 11.

Automatic Effort Scoring and Training Load Tracking

One of the most notable additions in watchOS 11 is the introduction of automatic effort scoring for 17 different workout types. This feature provides users with an accurate measure of their workout intensity without requiring manual input, streamlining the tracking process. However, for those who prefer a more personalized approach, manual adjustment of these scores is still possible.

In addition to effort scoring, watchOS 11 now offers training load tracking, which provides users with 7-day and 28-day averages. This feature allows users to:

Monitor their progress over time

Identify trends in their workout routines

Make informed decisions about their fitness goals

Comprehensive Vitals Monitoring

The updated vitals monitoring app in watchOS 11 is a significant upgrade from its predecessor. This app now tracks a wide range of health metrics, including:

Resting heart rate

Breathing rate

Skin temperature

Blood oxygen levels

Sleep patterns

By providing a comprehensive overview of the user’s health status, this app enables users to better understand their overall well-being. Moreover, the app is designed to detect trends and outliers in the data, sending push notifications to the user for any significant deviations. This proactive approach ensures that users stay informed about their health status and can take action if necessary.

Enhanced Mapping and Route Creation

WatchOS 11 brings significant improvements to mapping and route creation. Users can now create custom routes and access offline maps, providing greater flexibility and convenience when navigating without a constant internet connection. The update also includes suggested routes for U.S. National Parks, roundtrip routes, and alternate loops, offering users a variety of options for their outdoor activities.

Fitness App Improvements

The fitness app in watchOS 11 has undergone several enhancements to provide users with a more tailored and user-friendly experience. Some of the key improvements include:

Ability to pause activity rings, allowing users to maintain their streaks even if they need a break

Customizable move goals, enabling users to set targets that match their fitness level

A comprehensive fitness app dashboard, providing a centralized view of the user’s activities

Structured swimming workouts and third-party workout segment customization, offering more tailored exercise options

A check-in feature that enhances safety during workouts by allowing users to share their location with trusted contacts

These enhancements aim to provide users with a more personalized and engaging fitness experience, encouraging them to stay active and achieve their health goals.

Additional Non-Fitness Features

In addition to the fitness-focused updates, watchOS 11 introduces several non-fitness features that improve the overall user experience. The Photos app updates enable better watch face customization, allowing users to personalize their watch with their favorite images. The intelligent Smart Stack provides context-aware widgets, making it easier for users to access relevant information at a glance.

For those who frequently travel or communicate in different languages, the translation widget now supports offline language translation. This feature ensures that users can effectively communicate even without an internet connection.

Lastly, satellite text messaging for iPhones with the emergency SOS feature has been introduced, ensuring that users can stay connected even in remote areas where traditional cellular networks may not be available.

The watchOS 11 update demonstrates Apple’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly experience for Apple Watch users. By enhancing both fitness tracking and general usability, this update sets a new standard for smartwatch functionality and convenience.

Source & Image Credit: DC Rainmaker



