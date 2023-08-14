Apple Watch X to mark 10th anniversary

It looks like Apple has something big planned for the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch which will take place next year, the Apple Watch X will come with a new design and some major updates.

The news of the major updates for next year’s Apple Watch comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter, and it looks like we will have to wait until next year for major changes to the Apple Watch.

This means that the new Apple Watch which is coming next month will get some minor updates and will probably come with the same design as the current model, we can expect a new processor and more.

The Apple Watch X will come with a thinner case than the current models and it will also get a new design for the watch bands, you can see more information from Mark Gurman on what is planned below.

Starting with the original Apple Watch, bands have slid into the sides of the chassis and attached with a locking mechanism. Keeping that design the same let the bands stay compatible with old and new models, but it has downsides. People involved in the development of new Apple Watches say the system takes up a considerable amount of space that could be better filled with a bigger battery or other components.

We are looking forward to finding out exactly what Apple has planned for the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch and the new Apple Watch X when the device launches in 2024, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

