Apple Watch Ultra repairs will cost $499

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a lot more rugged than the standard Apple Watch, if you need to repair one, it will cost you $499 if you do not have Apple care.

The $499 fee will apply if you need repairs to the titanium case, the buttons, sensors, display, or any other components excluding the battery. If you need the battery replaced, then Apple will charge $99 for this.

Apple is offering Apple Care on their new Apple Watch Ultra and this will be available for either $99 up front or for a monthly subscription of $4.99. You will then have to pay a $79 service fee each time that your device needs repaired.

The new rugged Apple Watch is equipped with a 49mm titanium case that is designed to be more durable than the standard Apple Watch.

The display on the device is sapphire which is considerably more durable than the glass that Apple uses in its normal Apple Watch. Sapphire glass has been used by high-end watchmakers for years and it is designed to take knocks and bumps with minimal damage.

The new Apple Watch Ultra is also waterproof to 100 meters which means it can be used as a dive watch and it comes with a MIL-STD-810H rating, the device retails for $799.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals