Apple Watch Ultra 2 now available in black titanium finish for $799

Apple has officially unveiled a new version of its Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatch, now available in a striking black titanium finish. With the same features the already available second-generation Smart what, designed to appeal to athletes, adventurers, and technology enthusiasts alike. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will receive new powerful enhancements when Apple launches the highly anticipated watchOS 11. Including sleep apnea notifications, a new Vitals app, and more customization options.

Key Takeaways : Apple Watch Ultra 2 now available in black titanium finish.

Introduces new health features including sleep apnea notifications and the Vitals app.

Comes with enhanced battery life, offering up to 36 hours with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

WatchOS 11 adds customization options, advanced GPS accuracy, and more features for athletes and adventurers.

New Titanium Milanese Loop and updated Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band complement the new black titanium finish.

Audio playback via built-in speakers and advanced health metrics tracking.

Available for pre-order now, with official release on September 20th 2024

A Striking Black Titanium Finish

Apple Watch Ultra 2 debuts in a stunning black titanium finish, achieved through a custom blasting process and reinforced with a diamond-like carbon coating. This finish not only enhances the watch’s rugged look but also provides impressive durability, making it scratch-resistant and long-lasting. The new design is accompanied by an updated back crystal made of dark zirconia, blending seamlessly with the rest of the watch’s aesthetics.

The new black titanium option complements the existing natural titanium finish, giving consumers more flexibility in choosing a style that suits their preferences. As with previous versions, Apple continues its commitment to sustainability, with 95% of the titanium used in the Apple Watch Ultra 2 being recycled.

New Bands and Customization

Apple has also introduced a brand-new Titanium Milanese Loop band, the first metal band designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. This band is lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and crafted from aerospace-grade titanium, making it ideal for water activities. The weaving, flattening, and polishing processes ensure a luxurious finish with an elegant parachute-style buckle that keeps the watch securely on the wrist.

In addition to the new Titanium Milanese Loop, Apple has updated its popular Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band to match the new black titanium hardware, offering users a sleek and cohesive look. Both the black and natural titanium versions are carbon neutral when paired with these bands.

Activity and Health Features

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is packed with features designed to enhance users’ health and fitness tracking. It includes the brightest display Apple has ever created, reaching 3000 nits, making it highly readable even in bright sunlight.

For athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, the precision dual-frequency GPS brings enhanced tracking capabilities for activities such as running, cycling, swimming, hiking, and even scuba diving. With advanced signal models and Apple Maps data, users will experience the most accurate GPS metrics available in a sports watch.

Among the standout features is the sleep apnea detection, which uses the accelerometer to track subtle wrist movements that indicate breathing disturbances during sleep. The data is compiled and analyzed, and if signs of sleep apnea are detected, the user will be notified. This feature is expected to receive FDA clearance soon and will be available in over 150 countries.

The new Vitals app offers additional insights into overnight health metrics, allowing users to monitor key factors like heart rate, blood oxygen, and breathing disturbances. Coupled with the new training load feature, users can see how the intensity and duration of their workouts affect their bodies over time. For runners and cyclists, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 brings advanced metrics like heart rate zones, cadence tracking, and power zone estimates, offering a comprehensive workout experience.

Audio Playback and Additional Features

In a first for the Apple Watch lineup, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 now supports audio playback through its two built-in speakers, allowing users to listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and other audio content directly from the watch. This feature adds a new level of convenience, particularly for outdoor activities or during workouts where carrying a phone is inconvenient.

Other key features include the customizable Action button, which lets users switch between different workout types or control various functions like stopwatch, flashlight, and more, simply by holding the button down. The new Tides app in watchOS 11 also provides crucial tidal data for swimmers, surfers, and beachgoers, including information on high and low tides, tidal direction, and nearby coastal spots.

Availability and Pre-Orders

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black titanium, along with the new Titanium Milanese Loop band and the updated Trail, Alpine, and Ocean bands, are available for pre-order today. Official availability begins on Friday, September 20. The watchOS 11 software, which powers the new features, will roll out simultaneously, offering even more tools and insights for users at all fitness levels. If you need further information on the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 jump over to the official Apple website.



