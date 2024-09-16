Apple Watch 10 vs Apple Watch 9: What You Need to Know

The Apple Watch Series 10 has arrived, bringing with it a range of exciting updates and improvements over its predecessor, the Series 9. While both models offer exceptional performance and features, the Series 10 stands out with its refined design, enhanced display, and additional sensors. In the video below, ZONEofTech takes a closer look at the key differences between the Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 9, helping you make an informed decision when considering an upgrade.

Sleeker Design and New Materials

One of the most noticeable changes in the Apple Watch Series 10 is its larger case sizes. Available in 42mm and 46mm options, the Series 10 offers a more substantial presence on the wrist while maintaining a sleek profile. Despite the increased size, the Series 10 is remarkably 10% thinner than the Series 9, measuring just 9.7mm, making it the thinnest Apple Watch to date.

In addition to its slimmer design, the Series 10 also features a lighter weight, with a 6-7% reduction compared to the Series 9. This is achieved through the introduction of a polished titanium version, which is an impressive 20% lighter than its stainless steel counterpart. For those who prefer a bold and striking appearance, the Series 10 also offers a new Jet Black aluminum option, adding a touch of sophistication to the lineup.

Immersive Display and Exclusive Watch Faces

The Apple Watch Series 10 features larger displays with thinner borders, providing a more immersive viewing experience. The always-on display now updates every second, ensuring that you have access to the most up-to-date information at a glance. To complement the enhanced display, the Series 10 introduces two new exclusive watch faces: Flux and Reflections. These watch faces showcase the device’s advanced display capabilities and offer unique ways to personalize your Apple Watch.

Expanded Sensor Suite and Health Features

The Series 10 takes health and fitness tracking to new heights with the inclusion of additional sensors. A standout feature is the depth sensor, which allows for snorkeling at depths of up to 6 meters. This opens up new possibilities for underwater adventures and expands the watch’s versatility. Additionally, the Series 10 incorporates a water temperature sensor, providing valuable information for swimmers and water sports enthusiasts.

Building upon the sleep tracking capabilities of the Series 9, the Series 10 introduces sleep apnea detection. This feature helps users identify potential sleep disorders and provides valuable insights into their sleep quality. Under the hood, the Series 10 is powered by the S10 chip, which is essentially a rebranded version of the S9 chip found in the previous model.

Depth sensor for snorkeling up to 6 meters

Water temperature sensor for enhanced swim tracking

Sleep apnea detection for improved sleep monitoring

Battery Life and Faster Charging

While the battery life of the Apple Watch Series 10 remains similar to that of the Series 9, lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge, the Series 10 introduces faster charging capabilities. With the Series 10, you can reach 80% battery capacity in just 30 minutes of charging, and a mere 15 minutes of charging provides enough power for 8 hours of usage. This improvement in charging speed ensures that you can quickly top up your watch and get back to your daily activities without prolonged interruptions.

Refined Details and Considerations

The Apple Watch Series 10 also includes several refined details that enhance its overall user experience. The redesigned speaker grill now features multiple tiny holes, providing a more streamlined appearance. Additionally, the Series 10 offers voice isolation technology, ensuring clearer and more distinct voice calls. For cellular models, the red ring that was present on previous versions has been removed, resulting in a more understated and cohesive design.

It’s worth noting that there are some considerations to keep in mind when opting for the Jet Black aluminum version of the Series 10. Some users have expressed concerns about the display durability of this particular model. Furthermore, due to a patent dispute, the oxygen level meter feature will be disabled in the United States for new Apple Watch Series 10 devices sold after January 2024.

Redesigned speaker grill with multiple tiny holes

Voice isolation for clearer voice calls

Removal of the red ring on cellular models

While the Apple Watch Series 10 introduces numerous enhancements and features, it’s important to acknowledge that there is no significant improvement in battery life compared to the Series 9. This may be a consideration for users who prioritize extended battery life in their smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 10 represents a notable upgrade over its predecessor, offering a range of design refinements, expanded functionality, and improved user experience. With its larger and thinner case sizes, lighter weight, and new material options, the Series 10 caters to a variety of preferences and styles. The enhanced display, exclusive watch faces, and additional sensors further elevate the device’s capabilities, making it a compelling choice for both fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.

However, it’s essential to weigh the improvements against individual needs and priorities. While the Series 10 offers faster charging and a sleeker design, the lack of significant battery life improvements may be a drawback for some users. Additionally, the potential display durability concerns with the Jet Black aluminum model and the future disabling of the oxygen level meter in the United States are factors to consider when making a purchase decision.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 10 is a strong contender in the smartwatch market, offering a comprehensive set of features and improvements that cater to a wide range of users. Whether you’re an existing Apple Watch owner considering an upgrade or a first-time buyer, the Series 10 delivers a compelling package that combines style, functionality, and innovation.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



