Apple wants you to share your best iPhone 11 Night Mode photos

Apple has announced it is launching a new challenge to find the best Night Mode photos taken using their iPhone 11 smartphones.

You have until the 28th of January to submit your Night Mode photos to Apple and five winners will be chosen to appear at Apple Store, on billboards and more.

Apple is starting the new year by celebrating more captivating ways to shoot on iPhone with an all-new Night mode photo challenge. Users are invited to share their impressive Night mode images captured with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Beginning today through January 29, Apple is in search of the most stunning Night mode shots from users around the world. A panel of select judges will evaluate submissions to reveal five winning photos on March 4.

You can find out more details about Apple’s latest Night Mode competition over at their website at the link below.

Source Apple

Image: Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max in Night mode by Eric Zhang.

