Apple Watch and Macbook vegan-leather accessories



von Holzhausen the company created and run by Vicki von Holzhausen, the wife of Tesla’s chief design executive. The new range of vegan-leather accessories has been created to provide a sustainable range while still providing the feel and styling of premium leather. The range is now available to purchase directly from Apple stores worldwide and currently includes six different products ranging from an Apple Watch Band Pouch to an iPad Pro portfolio.

“At the core of the brand is our innovative approach to materials. Technik—leather is a material like no other. It captures the essence of premium leather without the negative environmental impact. We’ve reinvented leather for our future because we have one planet. Why compromise?”

Vegan Apple Watch and MacBook accessories now available from Apple stores include :

– The Watch Band Pouch ($50)

– The Watch Band Portfolio ($100)

– The iPad Portfolio ($80)

– The iPad Portfolio for 12.9″ iPad Pro ($100)

– The MacBook 13″ Portfolio ($100)

– The Macbook Sleeve for 13″ MacBook Pro ($60)

Source : 9to5Mac

Source : 9to5Mac

