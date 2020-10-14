Apple unveils the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

As well as the new iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, Apple also unveiled its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max at its press event yesterday.

Both handset come with similar specifications, they feature different sized displays, the iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7 inch display with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels, both devices are powered by the apple A14 Bionic processor, no details on RAM as yet although we would expected at least 4GB maybe 6GB.

The handsets both come with a triple camera setup on the back with three 12 megapixel cameras, a wide, telephoto and ultrawide camera, they also come with a TOF 3D LiDAR scanner like the iPad Pro.

For storage there are three options for the new iPhone 12 Pro handsets, they come with a choice of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Prices for the new iPhone 12 Pro start at £999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Mac at £1099, the 12 Pro will be available to pre-order this Friday the 16th and the 12 Pro Max on the 16th of November.

Source Apple

