Apple TV app coming to Vizo and Sony Smart TVs this year

Apple has announced that its Apple TV app is coming to more smart TVs this year including models from the likes of Sony and Vizio.

Apple’s stand alone TV app is already available with some manufacturers like Samsung and it is also coming to LG TVs in 2020.

The Apple TV app brings together the different ways to discover and watch shows, movies and more in one app, and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, iPod touch, select Samsung smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, and will be available on LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. The Apple TV app now offers over 30 Apple TV channels — direct subscriptions to premium video services so customers can watch both online and offline, ad-free and on demand, all in one app.

As yet there are no details on which models of Sony TVs and Vizio TVs will be getting that app and also no details on when it will be available.

Source iMore

