Apple to cut iPhone 12 5G costs with cheaper battery design

Apple’s iPhone 12 handsets are coming later this year, there will be four models in the range and all will come with 5G.

The production costs of these handsets will be more than that of the iPhone 11 due to the 5G technology and Apple has been looking at ways to reduce costs of these devices. The 5G technology increases the costs by around $75 to $85 per device.

According to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the ways Apple will be reducing costs is with a cheaper battery design for the handsets.

The battery board for the new iPhone 12 is said to be between 40 and 50 percent cheaper than the one used in the iPhone 11.

We suspect that Apple does not want to increase the price of the iPhone 12 over the current iPhone 11 range, they already costs a significant amount with the top model retailing for $1,449.

Source Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals