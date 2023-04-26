Apple releases watchOS 9.5 beta 3 to developers

Apple has released watchOS 9.5 beta 3 to developers, the new beta comes two weeks after the previous one. Apple also released third betas of iOS 16.5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.5 for the iPad.

The new watchOS 9.5 beta 3 is now available for developers to download, you will need to be a registered developer with Apple to try the software put. Apple is also expected to release a new beta of watchOS 9.5 to public beta testers shortly.

The watchOS 9.5 software update will bring a range of performance improvements and bug fixes to the Apple Watch, the update may also include some new features, although we do not have many details on any new features in this release.

We can expect to find out more details about some major changes coming to the Apple Watch with WWDC 2023 in June, Apple will be unveiling their watchOS 10 software at this event. So far we have heard that watchOS 10 will bring some major changes to the Apple Watch, this is expected to be one of the biggest and most comprehensive watchOS software updates to date.

You can find more information about the new watchOS 9.5 beta 3 over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, the software is now available to download. We expect the final version o watchOS 9,5 to be released in May, it should land at the same time as the iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 software updates.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Daniel Cañibano





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals