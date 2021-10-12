Apple releases watchOS 8.0.1

As well as the new iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 software updates, Apple also released a new update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.0.1.

The watchOS 8.0.1 is the first software update for the Apple Watch since Apple released their watchOS 8 software.

This new watchOS 8.0.1 software update does not bring any new features to the Apple Watch, it mainly comes with some bug fixes.

The bug fixes are related to some issues with the Apple Watch Series 3 with regards to accessibility settings and also related to software updates. You can see more information below on what is includes in the update.

This update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

– Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

– Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

The new watchOS 8.0.1 software update is is not available to download for the Apple Watch, you can install the update from your Apple Watch app on the iPhone.

Apple is also working on watchOS 8.1 which is in beta at the moment, we are expecting this software to be released around the end of October along with the new iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 software updates.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

