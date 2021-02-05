Apple releases watchOS 7.4 Public Beta 1

Apple released watchOS 7.4 beta 1 to developers a couple of days ago and now they have also released watchOS 7.4 Public Beta 1.

The watchOS 7.4 Public Beta 1 is now available for members of Apple’s Public Beta Testing program, you can find out more information on this over at Apple’s website.

The new watchOS 7.4 Public Beta 1 brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes a new feature that allows you to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch if you are wearing a mask.

The update also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, we are expecting the final version of the software to be released some time in March. As soon as we get some more details on when Apple will release their watchOS 7.4 software upate for the Apple Watch, we will let you guys know.

