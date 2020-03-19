Apple releases watchOS 6.2 GM

As well as the new iOS 13.4 GM and macOS 10.15.4 beta 6, Apple also released watchOS 6.2 GM for the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 6.2 GM is the final beta version of watchOS 6.2 and this is the version that we are expecting Apple to release next week.

Here are the release notes for the software:

watchOS 6.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes:

– Introduces in-app purchases for ‌Apple Watch‌ apps

– Fixes an issue where music playback could pause when switching from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth connectivity

– ECG app on ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 4 or later now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

– Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/

For information on the security content of this update, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

We are expecting Apple to release watchOS 6.2 next week along with iOS 13.4 and with the new version of macOS.

Source MacRumors

