Apple releases watchOS 10 beta 6

Apple has released watchOS 10 beta 6 for the Apple Watch, they also released a range of other betas at the same time, this included iOS 17 beta 6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16 beta 6 for the iPad.

Apple has stepped up its release schedule and this new watchOS 10 beta 6 has been released a week after the last one, previously the beta updates were being released on a two-weekly basis.

Some of the new features coming to the Apple Watch will include ‘Smart Stack’, an innovation set to redefine your widget display. Fancy a more personal touch? Customize your Apple Watch screen with up to eight widgets of your choice, ensuring a more engaging and intuitive experience.

But that’s not all! The revamped watchOS 10 injects a new level of dynamism into the Apple Watch Control Center, reshaping its capabilities for an ultra-smooth user journey. Fitness junkies, gear up for a richer tracking experience, now equipped with the prowess to monitor your Functional Threshold Power (FTP) mid-workout. Revel in unparalleled control and personalization with watchOS 10.

We’re eagerly awaiting the grand rollout of the refined watchOS 10 which would happen in September, we are also expecting to see a new Apple Watch and the new iPhone 15, Apple should also release iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 at the same time. As soon as we get a release date on these new software updates, we will let you know.

Source Apple



