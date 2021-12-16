Apple releases Ted Lasso animated Christmas short

Apple has released a new animated Ted Lasso Christmas short video called the Missing Christmas Mustache and it features animated versions of the show’s characters.

The funny video below features Ted Lasso, Roy Kent, Rebecca Welton, Leslie Higgins, Jamie Tartt, Keeley Jones, will Ted find his missing mustache?

Emmy® winner Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination — and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Emmy® winner Hannah Waddingham, Emmy® winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins the cast this season as Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

The first and second series of Ted Lasso are available on Apple TV, if you haven’t seen the show it is definitely worth a watch.

Source Apple / YouTube

