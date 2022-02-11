Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.2.1

As well as the new iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 software updates, Apple also released a new update for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.2.1.

The new macOS Monterey 12.2.1software update comes just two weeks after the release of the macOS Monterey 12.2 update.

This update comes with some bug fixes, performance improvements, and also security fixes like the iOS 15.3.1 update.

One of the bugs that are fixed in this software update was related to Intel-based Mac that would cause battery drain when the device was in sleep mode. We heard a number of reports of this issue previously, it has now been fixed, more details are below.

macOS 12.2.1 provides important security updates and fixes an issue for Intel-based Mac computers that may cause the battery to drain during sleep when connected to Bluetooth peripherals.

It also includes a similar security fix for the one that was fixed in the iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 updates, you can see more information below.

WebKit

Available for: macOS Monterey

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2022-22620: an anonymous researcher

The new macOS Monterey 12.2.1 software update is now available to download for the Mac, it is recommended that you install this update for the security fixes.

