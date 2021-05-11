Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 3

As well as the new betas of iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 3. So far the software has been released to developers, it is also expected to be released to public beta testers some time soon

The macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 3 software comes a week after the last beta and it comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

There do not appear to be any major new features in this latest beta, as with the previous beta there is support for graphics cards based on the AMD Navi RDNA2 architecture (6800, 6800XT and 6900XT).

Apple are expected to release macOS Big Sur 11.4 at the same time is iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6, we are expecting these all to be released around the end of May, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

