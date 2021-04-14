Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 8

As well as releasing the new betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.5, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 8.

This should be the final beta of the software and we are expecting the next one to be the Release Candidate, which will basically be the final version that everyone gets.

The new macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 8 was released to both developers and also Public Beta testers and it brings a range of new features to Apple’s Mac computers.

This includes support for the new PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X/S controllers for games, plus some updates to Safari that lets you customize a number of things including Siri suggestions, Privacy Report and more.

There are also some update for the Apple Music app and also for the Reminder App, we are expecting this update to be released some time this month along with iOS 14.5.

Source MacRumors

