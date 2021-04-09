Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 7

Apple released iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 7 earlier this week and now we have a new beta of macOS, macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 7.

The new beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 has been released to developers and it brings a range of new features to Apple’s Mac line up.

This update brings some changes to Safari including the ability to customize a number of things including Siri suggestions, Privacy Report and more.

There is also support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X/S controllers for gaming on the Mac and new features for Apple Music, plus some changes to the Reminder App and more.

We are expecting the macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 7 software to be released some time this month along with iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5. There is the possibility that the software may be released some time next week, asd soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

