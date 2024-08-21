Apple Releases iOS 18 Beta 7: What’s New

Apple has recently released iOS 18 Beta 7 for registered developers, with a public beta expected to follow shortly. This update primarily focuses on bug fixes and performance enhancements, paving the way for the imminent final release of iOS 18. While no major new features are introduced in this iteration, the update addresses several key areas, ensuring a smoother and more stable user experience. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more information on what Apple has included in this new beta.

Update Details and Performance Metrics

The iOS 18 Beta 7 update is relatively minor, with a download size of approximately 400 MB. The build number, 22A5346a, suggests that the final release is just around the corner. Notably, the modem firmware remains unchanged, indicating stability in network performance.

Despite the absence of groundbreaking features, this beta update delivers noticeable improvements in overall performance. The Control Center operates more smoothly, providing a more responsive experience. Geekbench scores for this beta stand at 2824 for single-core and 6888 for multi-core, showcasing robust performance metrics.

Addressing User Concerns and Developer Needs

Apple has taken user feedback into account and resolved several issues in iOS 18 Beta 7. The update addresses concerns such as:

Disappearing and duplicate icons in the Control Center

Performance issues in Safari, particularly in hiding distracting items and displaying summaries

Compatibility issues with app intents and Swift 6

By tackling these problems, Apple aims to enhance the user experience and ensure better integration and performance for developers. Some users have also reported a new clock sync feature in iCloud, which could potentially improve time-sensitive applications.

Battery Life and Future Expectations

iOS 18 Beta 7 maintains the stability seen in previous versions, with no significant changes in battery life compared to Beta 6. Users can expect similar battery performance as they continue to test and provide feedback on the update.

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to release Beta 8 next week, followed by the Release Candidate (RC) around September 10. The RC will mark the final step before the official release of iOS 18. Additionally, iOS 18.1 Beta 3 could be released this week or next, offering further refinements and enhancements to the operating system.

As Apple prepares for the final release of iOS 18, the focus remains on refining the user experience and addressing any remaining bugs. With each beta update, the company moves closer to delivering a stable and polished version of the operating system to its users. Developers and beta testers play a crucial role in this process, providing valuable feedback and helping to shape the future of iOS.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



