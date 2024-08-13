Apple Releases iOS 18 Beta 6: New Features Revealed

Apple has recently released iOS 18 Beta 6 for developers and iOS 18 Public Beta 4, bringing a host of refinements and new features to the iOS ecosystem. This update is part of a larger rollout that includes updates for iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, tvOS, and iOS 18.1 Beta 2. The latest release focuses on enhancing user experience, improving system stability, and introducing visual updates to various aspects of the operating system. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at all the new features in the latest beta of iOS 18.

Update Details and Availability

iOS 18 Beta 6 and Public Beta 4 are now available for download, with an update size of 906 MB on the iPhone 15 Pro. This release also includes a modem update, which aims to enhance connectivity and overall performance. Users can now directly upgrade to iOS 18.1 Beta 2, streamlining the update process and providing access to the latest features and improvements.

Control Center and Lock Screen Enhancements

One of the most notable changes in this update is the significant updates to the Control Center. A new capture section has been added, providing users with quick access to screen recording and screenshot functionalities. Additionally, a Bluetooth toggle has been introduced, allowing for seamless management of Bluetooth connections.

The lock screen customization options have also been expanded, with a new capture section that enables users to personalize their lock screen settings further. This enhancement gives users greater control over their device’s appearance and functionality.

Visual Updates and App Improvements

iOS 18 Beta 6 brings a range of visual updates and app improvements. Dark mode support has been extended to Microsoft apps, ensuring a consistent and visually appealing experience across the device. Icon tinting and widget designs have been refreshed, providing a modern and polished look to the user interface.

Several apps have received new splash screens, enhancing the overall user experience. These include:

Music

Photos

Notes

Home

Calculator

Podcasts

Translate

These updated splash screens contribute to a more engaging and visually appealing app launch experience.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

iOS 18 Beta 6 addresses several bugs and issues that were present in previous releases. The permissions pop-up issue has been resolved, ensuring a smoother user experience when granting app permissions. Improvements have also been made to the standby bug, enhancing the device’s power management capabilities.

The wallpaper dimming bug, which caused the wallpaper to appear darker than intended, has been fixed. However, it is worth noting that the missing iPhone 15 wallpaper remains a known bug and is expected to be addressed in future updates. All resolved issues are listed in the feedback app, providing transparency and keeping users informed about the changes.

Performance-wise, the update promises a smooth experience with ProMotion technology. Users may notice that their devices run slightly warmer immediately after the update, but this is expected to stabilize within a few days of usage. Battery life is also expected to improve as the system adapts to the new update.

Future Updates and Benchmarks

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to release iOS 18 Beta 7 or Public Beta 5 next week, further refining the operating system. There is also a possibility of a release candidate by the end of August, indicating that the final version of iOS 18 is on the horizon.

In addition to iOS 18, users can anticipate the release of iOS 18.1 Beta 3 and iOS 17.7 in September, bringing additional features and improvements to the platform.

Performance benchmarks for iOS 18 Beta 6 are impressive, with a single-core score of 2,839 and a multi-core score of 6,699. These scores demonstrate significant performance improvements, ensuring a smoother and more efficient user experience across various tasks and applications.

iOS 18 Beta 6 and Public Beta 4 represent another step forward in Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the iOS platform. With a focus on user experience, visual refinements, and performance improvements, this update aims to provide users with a more polished and efficient operating system. As always, users are encouraged to provide feedback and report any issues they encounter, helping shape the future of iOS.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



