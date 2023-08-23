Apple releases iOS 17 Beta 7

Apple has released iOS 17 beta 7 to developers, they also released iPadOS 17 beta 7 for the iPad at the same time, Apple has also released a new public beta as well of both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

These new betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 come exactly a week after the previous betas and this confirms that Apple has now switched its release schedule for these betas from every two weeks to every week. This has been done as we are getting closer to the general release which should happen in September.

Apple is expected to release their iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 software updates in September along with the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Rumors suggest that Apple will hold a press event for these new handsets on the 12th of September.

Pre-orders of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are rumored to start on the 15th of September and the handset is rumored to go on sale on the 22nd of September. Apple should release iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 sometime in the week of the 22nd of September.

The new iOS 17 beta 6 and iPadOS 17 beta 6 are now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. As soon as we gets some details on exactly when iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be released, we will let you know.

Source Apple



