Apple releases iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1

Apple has released a number of important updates which fix a range of security vulnerabilities, these include iOS 16.5.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.5.1 for the iPad, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1, plus watchOS 9.5.2.

As these are security issues, Apple has also released a range of other updates for older devices, these include iOS 15.7.7, iPadOS 15.7.7, macOS Monterey 12.6.7, macOS Big Sur 11.7.8, and watchOS 9.8.1. You can see details on the software vulnerabilities below.

Released June 21, 2023

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7.

Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2023-32434: Georgy Kucherin (@kucher1n), Leonid Bezvershenko (@bzvr_), and Boris Larin (@oct0xor) of Kaspersky

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks.

WebKit Bugzilla: 256567

CVE-2023-32439: an anonymous researcher

All of the above software updates are important as they fix two security vulnerabilities in Apple’s software so it is recommended that you install the updates, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

